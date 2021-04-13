3D Printing Filament Material Market 2019-2025 by Filabot, Evonik Industries, Polymaker, Voxel jet, Solvay, LG Chem, Mark forged, Carbon

Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market valued approximately USD 270 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The 3D Printing Filament Material Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3236153

3D Printing Filament is the thermoplastic feedstock for fused deposition modeling 3D printers. There are many types of filament available with different properties, requiring different temperatures to print. PLA (Polylactic Acid) is one of the two most commonly used desktop 3D printing filaments and ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) is another commonly used 3D printer material. Best used for making durable parts that need to withstand higher temperatures. Increasing utilization of 3D printing in aerospace and automotive applications, rising adoption of 3D printing and rising government support are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in home printing and energy & GHG emission reduction are the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high costs of material and growing health concerns from exposure to toxic substances used in printing are the factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.

The major market player included in this report are:

Filabot

Evonik Industries

Polymaker

Voxel jet

Solvay

LG Chem

Mark forged

Carbon

Proto Labs

Materialise

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3236153

The regional analysis of Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for 3D printing technology and growing aerospace & defense industry in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global 3D Printing Filament Material market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising disposable income of the developing countries such as India and China and rising adoption of desktop printers in terms of 3D printing across the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Flexible

Rigid

Semi-Flexible

By Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Dental

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Education

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-3d-printing-filament-material-market-forecasts-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]