Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Grows Vivaciously in Revenue Says Cardiatis, Cardinal Health, Cook, ENDOLOGIX, JOTEC, Lombard Medical, Medtronic, Terumo Corp.

The abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is an abnormal swelling in the abdominal aorta. The medical condition is treated a method known as endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). In this technique, a weak spot is sealed with endovascular aneurysm stent. AAA mostly occurs in people over 50 years and is commonly observed among men as compared to women. Some of the causative factors include, smoking and high blood pressure.

The abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing geriatric population and smoking population. In addition, the technological advancements increasing awareness of AAA is expected to offer opportunities of market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Cardiatis

2. Cardinal Health

3. Cook

4. ENDOLOGIX, INC.

5. JOTEC GmbH

6. Lombard Medical

7. Medtronic

8. Terumo Corporation

9. W. L. Gore and Associates

10. Bolton Medical

The “Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceuticals industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market with detailed market segmentation by type, anatomy, site, and geography. The global abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market is segmented on the basis of type, anatomy and site. Based on type, the market is classified as endovascular stent graft system and synthetic graft system. On the basis of anatomy, the market is bifurcated into traditional anatomy and complex anatomy. Based on site, the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market is classified as infrarenal AAA and paraneal AAA.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market.

The report also includes the profiles of key abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

