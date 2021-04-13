Aloe Vera Gel Market Boomed by Major Key players Include Aloe Farms, Aloe Laboratories, Aloe Vera Australia, Aloecorp, Herbalife International of America, Lily of the Desert

Aloe vera gel primarily consists of water and polysaccharides with small amounts of amino acids, lipids and sterols. The gel is extracted from the plant aloe vera which is cultivated mainly for its medicinal and skin care properties. It is a thick and short-stemmed plant which stores water in its pointed fleshy-green leaves. Recently, aloe vera has found a vast market in cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food industries. The plant is reported to have strong laxative effects making it useful in treating constipation. It is also known to contain powerful anti-oxidants that are beneficial in inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria and prevent infection in humans. Aloe vera gel is useful in the treatment of sores and burns and thus used in many consumer products including skin lotions and ointments.

The global aloe vera gel market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing popularity and consumption of herbal cosmetics where the product is used due to its skin-revival and moisturizing effects. The increasing applications in healthcare and food and beverage industry owing to its remedial and healing properties have further fueled the growth of aloe vera gel market. However, regulatory framework for the product use and the potential harmful side effects of the product may hamper the growth of the aloe vera gel market. Nonetheless, shifting focus towards herbal and organic products is likely to offer growth opportunities for the aloe vera gel market.

Companies Covered in this Report

Aloe Farms, Aloe Laboratories, Aloe Vera Australia, Aloecorp, Herbalife International of America, Lily of the Desert, NOW Health Group, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Real Aloe Solutions, Terry Laboratories

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aloe vera gel market with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, end-use industry and geography. The global aloe vera gel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aloe vera gel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aloe vera gel market is segmented on the basis of nature, form and end-use industry. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the form, the market is segmented as concentrates, gels, drinks, powders and capsules. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aloe vera gel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The aloe vera gel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting aloe vera gel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aloe vera gel market in these regions.

