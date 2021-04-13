Ammonia Gas Sensors Market 2019 by NGK-NTK, Bosch, Denso, Delphia, Hyundai Kefico, Honeywell

Global Ammonia Gas Sensors Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Ammonia Gas Sensors Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Ammonia gas is made-up of nitrogen and hydrogen atoms. It is most important compound in many biological processes and key part of nitrogen cycle.

The majority of ammonia production however comes from the agricultural industry where ammonia is used as a fertilizer. Surging utility in the manufacturing industries such as automotive and chemical, rising use in measuring the toxicity of ammonia and escalating industrialization in both developed and developing countries are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand from developing countries is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high maintenance cost is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world. The regional analysis of Global Ammonia Gas Sensors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

NGK-NTK

Bosch

Denso

Delphia

Hyundai Kefico

Honeywell

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Metal Semiconductor

Conductive Polymer

Electrochemistry

Nanomaterials

Optical Fiber

Others

By End-User:

Chemical

Agriculture

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

