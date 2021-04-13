Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2018 to 2023

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Research Report: by Therapeutic Class (Calcium Channel Blockers, Beta-adrenergic Blockers, Renin Inhibitors, ACE Inhibitors, Vasodilators, Diuretics, ARBs, Others), by Type (Primary Hypertension, Secondary Hypertension), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, E-commerce Websites & Online Drug Stores, Others), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Antihypertensive medications are prescribed by reputed clinicians for the management of hypertension or high blood pressure. The high pervasiveness of hypertension is the essential driver of the global antihypertensive medications market. Several awareness campaigns by several government and non-profit associations are probably going to work for the market. For example, the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) offers training programs and has a solid encouraging group of people which offers patients the right information about the treatment. The rising predominance of incessant illnesses is powering the interest of antihypertensive drugs or medications. What’s more, the section of generics which has cut down patient expenses is anticipated to look good for the market over the forecast period (2018- 2023). The market is expected to grow at 2.67% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on its therapeutic classes, the global antihypertensive drugs market is segmented into beta-adrenergic blockers, calcium channel blockers, renin inhibitors, vasodilators, angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, diuretics, and others. On the basis of its type, the market is bifurcated into secondary and primary hypertension. Lastly, on the basis of its distribution channels, the market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, e-commerce websites and online drug stores, retail pharmacy, and others.

Geographically, the global antihypertensive drugs market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Merck KGaA (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), and United Therapeutics Corporation (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd. (Japan), Boehringer Engelheim GmbH (Germany), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), among others are some of the major players in the global antihypertensive drugs market.

