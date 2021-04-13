Applicant Tracking Systems Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2024 | Zoho, Workable, Recruitee, ADP, SmartRecruiters, JobDiva, Workday, ICIMS, Jobvite, Greenhouse

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Applicant tracking system (ATS) is a software application that enables the electronic handling of recruitment needs. An ATS can be implemented or accessed online on an enterprise or small business level, depending on the needs of the company and there is also free and open source ATS software available.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Applicant Tracking Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Zoho, Workable, Recruitee, ADP, SmartRecruiters, JobDiva, Workday, ICIMS, Jobvite, Greenhouse, PCRecruiter, JazzHR, BambooHR, FileInvite, Conrep, Evalato, Skeeled

This study considers the Applicant Tracking Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Applicant Tracking Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Applicant Tracking Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Applicant Tracking Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Applicant Tracking Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Applicant Tracking Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Applicant Tracking Systems by Players

4 Applicant Tracking Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Zoho

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Applicant Tracking Systems Product Offered

11.1.3 Zoho Applicant Tracking Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Zoho News

11.2 Workable

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Applicant Tracking Systems Product Offered

11.2.3 Workable Applicant Tracking Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Workable News

11.3 Recruitee

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Applicant Tracking Systems Product Offered

11.3.3 Recruitee Applicant Tracking Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Recruitee News

11.4 ADP

