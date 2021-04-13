Automated Fare Collection System Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2022

The report on “Automated Fare Collection System Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Automated fare collection system is a contactless, end-to-end result for collecting fare payment, replacing traditional ticketing system with automated ticketing and fare collection systems. It comprises automatic gate machines, ticket vending machines, recharging terminals, and ticket checking machines. This system enables efficiency in fare collection, improves the overall transaction rate, and saves extensive amount of time, thereby minimizing waiting time in queues and searching for cash to buy tickets. In addition, it is the easiest method for revenue collection. It offers travelers to carry one card for use on all transit modes. For instance, in December 2015, UAE with Xerox Transportation solutions introduced automated fare collection system for Abu Dhabi buses, which reduced traffic congestion and waiting in queues.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Advanced Card Systems Ltd., Atos SE, Cubic Transportation Systems, LG CNS, NXP Semiconductors, Omron Corporation, Samsung SDS, Scheidt & Bachmann, LECIP Group and Thales Group.

Get sample copy of “Automated Fare Collection System Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012717

An automated fare collection system has various software enabled features including Oracle, Sybase support, support multitier architecture, and XML web services. Fare collection technology platforms such as Smart cards, NFC and OCR systems ensures full interoperability and independence of service providers. Factors such as increase in demand for smartphones, enhanced efficiency, reduced frauds, flexible fare plans, and enhanced security system strengthen the growth of this market. In addition, the government of India, China, and others are focusing on enriching the transport infrastructure and security system, which further drives the growth of the market. However, high installation and maintenance costs of automated fare collection system hinder the market growth. Opportunities such as increase in high speed of public transport, rise of technology payment, and global interoperability are likely to foster market growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of component, application, technology platform, and geography. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into hardware and software. Application wise, it is segmented into bus, toll, car rental, and train. Besides these, on the basis of technology platform, the market is divided into smart cards, near field communications, optical character recognition, and others (magnetic strips and bar codes). Smart cards generated maximum revenue in 2015 and would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012717

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automated Fare Collection System Market Size

2.2 Automated Fare Collection System Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automated Fare Collection System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automated Fare Collection System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automated Fare Collection System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automated Fare Collection System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automated Fare Collection System Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automated Fare Collection System Revenue by Product

4.3 Automated Fare Collection System Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automated Fare Collection System Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012717

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.