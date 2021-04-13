Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market Global Analysis, Segments, Global Share and Key Trends 2023

Market Highlights

Automotive intelligent lighting systems are one of the recent developments in the automotive industry. These systems are designed in a way that they automatically switch the vehicle lights on, whenever the surroundings get darker. Similarly, they also help in adjusting the lamination level, as per the external environment. This makes it easier for the driver and the pedestrians to spot each other on the roads, reducing the chances of mishaps.

Growing automotive sales, particularly in the Asia-Pacific, has been one of the major drivers of this market. Besides, stringent regulations regarding pedestrian safety by governing bodies have compelled the automotive OEMs to install these features. Growing sales of luxury vehicles due to increased spending power of consumers has also played a key role in providing the necessary momentum to the market, globally.

Get Free Sample @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7615

Key Players:

The global automotive lighting market is dominated by prominent players such as Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Osram Continental GmbH (Germany), ELBA SA (Romania), Teknoware Oy (Finland), KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (Japan), Grupo Antolin (Spain), HYUNDAI MOBIS (Korea), ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), and STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for automotive intelligent lighting system is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to account for a significant share of the market over the forecast period. This region is dominated by major countries in the automotive sector, such as Germany, France, and the UK and has been at the forefront of the technological developments in automotive. This region is also home to some of the major players in the global automotive intelligent lighting system market, including KGaA Hueck & Co., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., and Osram Continental GmbH.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. This region is characterized by improving standards of living, resulting in higher spending on automobiles. Besides, emerging economies such as China and India have provided form an attractive opportunity to global players to setup plants and manufacturing facilities in this region.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive Intelligent Lighting System market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players and provide a five-year annual trend analysis, which highlights market size and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, which focuses on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive Intelligent Lighting System market by fluid type, product type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

By Technology

Xenon

LED

Halogens

By Vehicle type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By End User

OEM

Aftermarket

By Type Of Light

Intelligent ambient lighting

Adaptive headlight

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1. MARKET DEFINITION

2.2. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1. DEFINITION

2.2.2. RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3. ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4. LIMITATIONS

2.3. RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1. PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2. SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4. MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5. FORECAST MODEL

3. MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.1.1. THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2. BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3. THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4. SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5. BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2. VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.2. MARKET DRIVERS

4.3. MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5. MARKET TRENDS

5. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE INTELLIGENT LIGHTING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.2. XENON

5.2.1. MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, 2018–2023

5.3. LED

5.3.1. MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, 2018–2023

5.4. HALOGEN

5.4.1. MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECAST, 2018–2023

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]