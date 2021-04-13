Baby Food Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023 | Hero-Group, Perrigo Company, Bellamy Organics, Hain Celestial Group

Traditionally, babies are fed with soft home cooked food, a practice that is still popular in underdeveloped and developing countries. However, growing urbanization and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for packaged baby foods in different societies and cultures. These foods are fed to babies between the ages of four to six months and two years. Growing awareness for nutrition, rise in organized retail marketing, urbanization paired with a significant increase in the count of working women population are key factors that boost the market growth. Concerns related to food safety, falling birth rates, and the practice of feeding home cooked food to babies are the key restraints in this market.

The world baby food market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and geography. Based on product type, the market is segregated into dried baby food, milk formula, prepared baby food, and other baby food. Presently, milk formula occupies the largest market share followed by the product segment of prepared baby food. However, over the forecast period, product segment of prepared baby food would gain prominent adoption in the global market. Sales of milk formula baby food is highly concentrated in the APAC region. Alternatively, demand for prepared baby food is largely limited to developed regions. However, market for prepared baby food, in developing regions would pick pace over the forecast period, subsequently leading to the dynamic growth of the baby food market in the APAC region.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, small grocery retailers, and health & beauty retailers are the key distribution channels in the baby food industry. Supermarkets are the primarily preferred distribution channel among consumers, followed by health and beauty retailers. However, considering the scenario in few Asian developing countries such as India, small grocery retailers and health & beauty retailers hold significant share considering sales in the region. Small grocery retailers account for a comparatively smaller share in the global market but would witness rapid growth over the forecast period. Other distribution channels include discounters, non-grocery retailers, and non-store retailing.

Asia-Pacific occupies the largest share in the global baby food market, followed by Europe, North America and LAMEA. Asia Pacific is the largest market for milk formula and occupies more than half of the overall global market share. Larger demand would be observed in the LAMEA region over the forecast period. Key players operating in baby food market are, Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson, Abbott laboratories, Hero-Group, Perrigo Company, Bellamy Organics, Hain Celestial Group, Campbell soups, Friesland Campina

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the World baby food market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market

Porter’s five forces model and a SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

