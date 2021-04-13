Bioethanol Market to 2027 – Archer Daniels Midland Company, CropEnergies AG, Filnt Hills Resources, Green Plains

Bioethanol is a clear, colorless fuel which has a characteristic smell and is mostly used as a petrol substitute for road transport vehicles. The production of bioethanol is done by the sugar fermentation process and chemical process which includes the reaction of ethylene and steam. Fuel and energy crops are the primary sources of sugar which are used for the production of bioethanol. The energy crops such as corn, maize and wheat crops, waste straw, willow and trees, cord grasses, Jerusalem artichoke, sawdust, reed canary grass, and sorghum plants are grown specifically for energy use. Bioethanol is a clean source of energy as it is produced from a renewable resource. Thus, there is little, or no net carbon dioxide added to the atmosphere, making bioethanol an environmentally beneficial energy source.

The bioethanol market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing focus of the consumers towards the environment, technological advancement and increasing research and development by the key players in the market. Moreover, lower prices of bioethanol as compared to other fuels including diesel and petrol coupled with rising demand for bioethanol from various end-use industry segments is further anticipated to boost the demand. However, high investment in the production of bioethanol is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

CropEnergies AG

Filnt Hills Resources

Green Plains

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Petrobras

Royal DSM

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Andersons Inc

White Energy

The global bioethanol market is segmented on the basis of feedstock type, type, and end-user. On the basis of feedstock type, the bioethanol market is segmented into sugar-based, starch-based, cellulose based and others. The bioethanol market on the basis of type is classified into E5, E10, E15 to E70, E75 to E85 and others. Based on end-user, the bioethanol market is segmented into transportation, alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, power generation and others.

