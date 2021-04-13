Biogeneric Drugs Market Report 2019-2025 | Focused on Competitive Scenario, Geographic Trends and Opportunities

This report studies the global market size of Biogeneric Drugs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Biogeneric Drugs in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Biogeneric Drugs market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Biogenerics drugs are the biological products manufactured after end of patent of innovator biopharmaceuticals. Biogenerics also known as biosimilars in Europe, follows-on-biologics in US and subsequent entry biological in japan. Due to their high degree of similarity with the biological reference product, they have no clinically evidenced and meaningful differences from the reference product in terms of quality, safety or efficacy. Biogenerics drugs provide effective treatment for number of serious and life-threatening illness because of their high specificity and activity. Biogeneric are more complex compared to small molecule drugs. Their quality and safety are highly dependent on the process of production (choice of cell type, development of the genetically modified cell for production, etc.), purification and formulation.

The constitution of the biogeneric drugs can be either small molecules such as human insulin or erythropoietin, or complex molecules such as monoclonal antibodies. Biogeneric drugs are increasing gaining prominence given the loss of exclusivity of big branded drugs. In Europe, biogenerics can be marketed through independent applicant following expiry of patent and market exclusivity periods of the reference product. Regulatory harmonization, naming and labelling, innovative licensure norms and route to market for the biogeneric drugs are issues expected to gain attention and traction from big drug makers in the forthcoming years.

Biogeneric drugs market is expected to increase in forecast period due to increased treatment options, value added services to care patient and healthcare community. Due to drugs introduces competition, increasing affordability of biologics which delivers saving for healthcare systems are the same factors which increase biogeneric drugs market. Introduction of affordable, high-quality biogenerics drugs improves access to life changing medicine for patients worldwide. Opportunities for generic drug products is huge but there are regulations that must be adhered to when strategizing the best ways to maximize a company’s return. Government regulation may be adhere the growth of drug development investment or planning an entry into a market with a new biogeneric products.

In 2017, the global Biogeneric Drugs market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Biogeneric Drugs market based on company, product type, application and key regions. The various contributors involved in the value chain of Biogeneric Drugs include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Biogeneric Drugs include

Sandoz International

Teva pharmaceutical industries

Mylan

3SBio

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

Biocon

Reliance life sciences

Probiomed

Biosidus

AMEGA Biotech

Celltrion

LG life Science

Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Market Size Split by Type

Insulins

Growth Hormones

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Hospital

Clinics

Research Centers

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Biogeneric Drugs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Biogeneric Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Biogeneric Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biogeneric Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Biogeneric Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biogeneric Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Biogeneric Drugs market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

