Biopesticides Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2018 to 2022 | Actagro LLC., Ag Biochem Inc., Agbitech Pty Ltd., Bio-Tech Ltd., Amit Biotech

The global biopesticides market is expected to reach $11,176 million by 2022 from $3,738 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 16.9% from 2016 to 2022. Biopesticides are essentially microbial toxins that can be defined as a biological poison derived from a microorganism, such as a bacterium or fungus. Pathogenesis by microbial entomopathogens occurs by invasion of pathogen through the gut of the insect followed by its multiplication, resulting to death of the insect.

The demand for organic products and other produced through organic farming are the major drivers for the biopesticides market. Led by bacillus thuringiensis (bt)-based products, biopesticides have achieved market penetration as a replacement for conventional insecticides, nematicides, and fungicides in agricultural applications. Furthermore, increase in costs for synthetic pesticide application help to drive the biopesticides market. This gives biopesticide manufacturers a tremendous opportunity to gain market shares through commercial and organic farming production.

Get Sample Copy https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013191

Biopesticides has extensive applications in food packaging, which is one of the key factors that drives the market growth. Furthermore, increased demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging has resulted in the increased requirements for barrier properties to keep the food fresh and enhance its shelf life. The packaging manufacturers use biopesticides in food products to eliminate wastage of material and for easy and customized packaging. Moreover, biopesticides reduces packaging costs for food products, which leads to their augmented adoption.

There are currently four top global manufacturers of biopesticides (i.e., Agraquest, Certis, Koppert, and Valent Biosciences). Koppert is a leading supplier of predators, while the other companies specialize in microbial and bacterial products. Their market shares are difficult to determine as most are either privately owned or a small part of larger synthetic pesticide parent companies. For example, Agraquest was purchased by Bayer CropScience in 2012, Certis is part of Mitsui’s AgriScience Division, and Valent is part of Sumitomo Chemical Company.

The report segments the global biopesticides market on the basis of type, crop type, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into microbial, predators, and others. The microbial segment is further subsegmented into bacterial, fungal, and viral. The predators segment is further classified into bugs & beetles, nematodes, and parasites. Based on crop type, it is categorized into orchards, grazing & dry land, and field crops. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Actagro LLC.

Ag Biochem Inc.

Agbitech Pty Ltd.

Bio-Tech Ltd.

Amit Biotech

Amvac Chemical

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Arbico Organics

Bayer

BASF Corp.

The global biopesticides market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several well-established manufacturers and vendors. The market undergoes significant consolidation over the last few years, and this trend is expected to continue further, due to the growth in acceptance of biopesticides and technological advancements.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations and dynamics in the global biopesticides market through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Exhaustive analysis facilitates to understand the type of biopesticides that are expected to gain prominence in the near future.

Extensive analysis of various type of crops on which biopesticides are used.

A detailed analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013191

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876