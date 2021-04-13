Cable Tie Market Analysis 2018 Dynamics, Type, Applications, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2025

Global Cable Tie Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cable Tie Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Cable Tie market are growing demand from electronics and ease of availability & wide range of products due to simple manufacturing process. The major restraining factor of global cable tie market are environmental concern related plastic products and volatility in raw material prices. Cable tie is a type of fastener for holding items together primarily electrical cables or wires. Cable ties also known as by different names wire tie, hose tie, steggel tie zap strap and zip tie. The common cable tie normally made-up of nylon has flexible tape section with teeth that engage with pawl in the head to form a ratchet so that as the free end of tape section is pulled the cable tie tightens and does not come undone. Generally, cable ties are use as they are strong and don’t break easily. They can also be easily tied around almost any object. It can be used to securely bind any object.

The regional analysis of Global Cable Tie Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with 42% in 2017. Europe and North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market in Middle East and Africa followed by Latin America is slated to witnessing significant growth in the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Advanced Cable Ties Inc.

• Panduit Corporation

• Rs Components

• Cable Tie Express

• Avery Dennison

• Hellermanntyton

• Thomas & Betts

• Surelock

• Acme Seals Group of Companies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Release Cable Tie

 Non-Release Cable Tie

 Beaded Cable Tie

 Push mount Cable Tie

 Mounting Hole Cable Tie

 Identification Cable Tie

 Heat Stabilized Cable Tie

 Others

By Application:

 Automobile

 Consumer Goods

 Construction

 Agriculture

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cable Tie Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors