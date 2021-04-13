Chlor alkali Market Outlook 2027 -Olin Corporation, Solvay S.A., Tata Chemicals Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Axiall Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V.

Alkali in chemistry is a basic, ionic salt of alkaline earth metal chemical element or an alkali metal. Alkali is a base that gets dissolved in water easily. Chlor is applied in the names of chemical compounds in a combining form, and all these compounds have chlorine present in them. The chlor-alkali process is an industrial process for the electrolysis of sodium chloride. This process is used in the production of chlorine and sodium hydroxide, which are two chemicals used very commonly in the chemical industry. The chlor-alkali chemicals may also include potassium hydroxide and muriatic acid.

The economic development in developing countries like India and China is a significant factor driving the global chlor-alkali market. Along with that, an increase in the requirement from the automobile industry and construction sector, augmented use in pulp, food, and paper industry are several other factors fostering the growth of chlor-alkali market. However, excessive mercury and carbon emissions during the process hamper the growth of the market as they are severe threats to the environment. Technological improvement in the market resulting in less energy intensive and environmentally feasible process will serve as an opportunity for the growth of the chlor-alkali market in the near future.

The global chlor alkali market is segmented on the basis of product, application and geography. On the basis of product, the market classify into caustic soda, chlorine and soda ash. The market on the basis of application is broken into EDC/pvc, organic & inorganic chemicals,isocyanates, alumina, pulp & paper, water treatment, textiles, soaps & detergents, glass and others.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Chlor alkali market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Chlor alkali market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

