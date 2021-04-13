Corrugated Packaging Market : By Growth, Type, Application, End User, Dynamic Factors, Impact Analysis Market Analysis, 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Global Corrugated Packaging Market valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Corrugated Packaging is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The corrugated Boxes are boxes where the wavy layer of cardboard popularly known as fluting that is sandwiched between two thin outer layers. The Corrugated boxes are present in many sizes and shapes which are extensively utilized in the packaging of various goods which includes beverages, cosmetics, foods, pharmaceuticals, hazardous chemicals and other materials. These corrugated boxes are considered as preferred means of packaging as they consist features such as light-weightiness, high durability, high strength, appealing aesthetic value, recyclability and cost effectiveness. The corrugated boxes are precisely used for shipping of goods on the global scenario. The Corrugated boxes market is primarily driven owing to rapid industrialization, specifically in developing countries which includes China, India and Brazil & is anticipated to enhance trade activities in the region. Moreover, the growth of the automotive and electronics industry which needs specific materialistic boxes and corrugated boxes are now being utilized in these sectors as they provide protection to the various delicate parts of these equipment’s which is further augmenting the growth and adoption of corrugated packaging market considering the global scenario. Moreover, escalating price of the corrugated boxes is anticipated to be another pivotal factor hampering the growth of the corrugated boxes market over the forthcoming years. Furthermore, surging concept for corrugated boxes as a point-of-sale display is projected to create opportunities for the utility of the corrugated boxes market across the globe.

The leading market players mainly include-

 Rengo Co Ltd

 Saica Group

 OJI Holdings Corporation

 Packaging Corporation of America

 DS Smith Packaging Limited

 Mondi Group

 Georgia Pacific LLC

 Westrock Company

 Pratt Industries Inc

 Menasha Corporation

The regional analysis of Global Corrugated Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

 Single Wall Board

 Single Face Board

 Double Wall Board

 Triple Wall Board

By Packaging Type:

 Box

 Crates

 Trays

 Octabin

 Pallet

 Others

By End User:

 Food & Beverage

 Electrical & Electronics

 Home Care Products

 Personal care Products

 E-Commerce

 Transportation & Logistics

 Healthcare

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Corrugated Packaging Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors