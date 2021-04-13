Customer Care BPO Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018 – 2023 | Teleperformance, Concentrix, Alorica, Atento, Acticall, Arvato, Sykes Enterprises, TeleTech Holdings
Global Customer Care BPO Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023
In today’s business parlance, outsourcing refers to the practice of outsourcing non-core business functions of an organization to a third party business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider. Similarly, call center outsourcing is the process of contracting the management of voice based customer service processes to specialized call center outsourcing companies. Contact centers defined simply are workplaces wherein human agents receive or make outgoing telephone calls to existing or prospective customers of a company. Outsourced contact centers are specialized contact center outsourcing companies that manage inbound or outbound call center processes for their clients.
The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.
Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012317294/sample
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Teleperformance, Concentrix (Convergys), Alorica, Atento, Acticall (Sitel), Arvato, Sykes Enterprises, TeleTech Holdings, Transcom, Serco, HKT Teleservices, Comdata
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Customer Care BPO market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Customer Care BPO value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
On-Premise CCO
Cloud-based CCO
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Government & Public
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012317294/discount
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Customer Care BPO market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Customer Care BPO market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Customer Care BPO players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Customer Care BPO with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Customer Care BPO submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
2018-2023 Global Customer Care BPO Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Customer Care BPO by Players
4 Customer Care BPO by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Customer Care BPO Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Teleperformance
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Customer Care BPO Product Offered
11.1.3 Teleperformance Customer Care BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Teleperformance News
11.2 Concentrix (Convergys)
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Customer Care BPO Product Offered
11.2.3 Concentrix (Convergys) Customer Care BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Concentrix (Convergys) News
11.3 Alorica
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Customer Care BPO Product Offered
11.3.3 Alorica Customer Care BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Alorica News
11.4 Atento
Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012317294/buy/3660
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Company Name: ReportsWeb
Website: Reportsweb.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Request for Customization:
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.