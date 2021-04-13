Customer Care BPO Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018 – 2023 | Teleperformance, Concentrix, Alorica, Atento, Acticall, Arvato, Sykes Enterprises, TeleTech Holdings

Global Customer Care BPO Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

In today’s business parlance, outsourcing refers to the practice of outsourcing non-core business functions of an organization to a third party business process outsourcing (BPO) services provider. Similarly, call center outsourcing is the process of contracting the management of voice based customer service processes to specialized call center outsourcing companies. Contact centers defined simply are workplaces wherein human agents receive or make outgoing telephone calls to existing or prospective customers of a company. Outsourced contact centers are specialized contact center outsourcing companies that manage inbound or outbound call center processes for their clients.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012317294/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Teleperformance, Concentrix (Convergys), Alorica, Atento, Acticall (Sitel), Arvato, Sykes Enterprises, TeleTech Holdings, Transcom, Serco, HKT Teleservices, Comdata

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Customer Care BPO market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Customer Care BPO value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

On-Premise CCO

Cloud-based CCO

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012317294/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Customer Care BPO market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Customer Care BPO market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Customer Care BPO players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Customer Care BPO with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Customer Care BPO submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Customer Care BPO Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Customer Care BPO by Players

4 Customer Care BPO by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Customer Care BPO Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Teleperformance

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Customer Care BPO Product Offered

11.1.3 Teleperformance Customer Care BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Teleperformance News

11.2 Concentrix (Convergys)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Customer Care BPO Product Offered

11.2.3 Concentrix (Convergys) Customer Care BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Concentrix (Convergys) News

11.3 Alorica

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Customer Care BPO Product Offered

11.3.3 Alorica Customer Care BPO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Alorica News

11.4 Atento

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012317294/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.