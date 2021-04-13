Digital Diabetes Management Market| Tremendous Growth | Key Vendors Profile | Top Regional Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

The global dental biomaterials market is expected to register an approximate CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

Dental biomaterials are fabricated/natural structures used in dentistry. The rising prevalence of dental caries and increasing incidences of dental trauma produces developmental backgrounds for the global dental biomaterials market. Moreover, factors such as increasing dental expenditure, growing dental tourism, and rising investments boost market growth. Developing countries like India are becoming a global spot for dental tourists. This can be attributed due to the cheap and quality dental services provided within the country. A study published by the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research in 2016, stated that in India a typical dental implant costs about USD 600 in comparison to USD 2,000 and 1070 for US and Hungary, respectively. Such trends are estimated to grow the market by utilizing the potential of the Asia-Pacific region. However, factors such as high cost of implants followed by reported cases of peri-implantitis and peri-implant mucositis restraints the market growth.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7526

Global Dental Biomaterials Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global dental biomaterials market are

Straumann Holding AG

Geistlich Pharma AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

3M Company

Royal DSM

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Medtronic PLC

Henry Schein, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

Victrex PLC

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

GC Corporation

Keystone Dental, Inc.

Datum Dental Ltd

Bego Medical GmbH

Cam Bioceramics B.V.

Dental Biomaterials Market Segmentation

The global dental biomaterials market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.

Based on type, the market is segmented into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymeric biomaterials, metal-ceramic biomaterials, natural biomaterials. The metallic biomaterials segment is further divided into titanium, stainless steel, and chromium alloys, and others.

The application segment is sub-segmented into implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics, others.

The end user segment is divided into dental product manufacturers, dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics, dental academies, and research institutes.

Dental Biomaterials Market Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global market for dental biomaterials. Factors such as the rising prevalence of caries, high dental expenditure, and the presence of major players within the region boost the market. On a regional basis, the Americas is segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is estimated to lead the market owing to the developed economies like the US, Canada, and others within the region. Following similar trends, Europe stood second in the market. Well-developed dental sector and increasing dental patient pool are estimated to drive the regional market of Europe. In 2017, Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing region due to increasing awareness for oral health and rapidly growing dental industries. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa is estimated to occupy the least share in the global dental biomaterials market. Presence of poor economies, lack of awareness, stringent government policies, and low healthcare expenditure restraints the market within the region.

Table Of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Application Trends & Assessment

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Pricing Analysis

TOC Continued….!

Browse Complete Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dental-biomaterials-market-7526

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]