Digital Lending Platform Market 2019 by Fiserv, Nucleus Software, Newgen Software, Sigma Infosolutions, CU Direct, FIS Global, Roostify, HiEnd Systems
Global Digital Lending Platform Market valued approximately USD 4.72 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.53% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Digital Lending Platform Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.
Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3236161
Digital lending is the process of utilizing digital technology to originate and renew loans at a faster pace. The digital lending platform helps to make more efficient monetary tractions and provide seamless money lending process. This platform helps the financial organizations to improve productivity and increase revenue by automating the work. Shifting consumer preference towards paperless banking services and growth in acceptance of m-commerce are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rapid urbanization, surging trend of digitalization and increasing use of mobile banking due to its numerous advantages are other factors which are aiding the growth of the market. Moreover, advent of blockchain, artificial intelligence and other technologies is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, digital lending platform are required minimal documentation and easy & quick process that is another factor that aiding the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, concerns associated with data privacy & security and lack of awareness about digital banking in some of the countries are the factors that limiting the market growth of digital lending platform during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Digital Lending Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to early adoption of digital technologies and rising advent of various digital platforms in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at reasonable growth rate in the global Digital Lending Platform market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising demand of digital lending among its end-users and rising usage of smartphones across the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
Fiserv
Nucleus Software
Newgen Software
Sigma Infosolutions
CU Direct
FIS Global
Roostify
HiEnd Systems
To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3236161
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Solution:
Loan Origination
Decision Automation
Portfolio Management
Loan Servicing
Risk & Compliance Management
Loan Management
Business Processing Management
Others
By Services:
Design & Implementation
Training & Education
Risk Assessment
Consulting
Support & Maintenance
By Deployment Type:
Cloud
On-premises
By End-User:
BFSI
Credit Reunions
Retail Banking
P2P Lenders
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-digital-lending-platform-market-forecasts-2018-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]