Digital Lending Platform Market 2019 by Fiserv, Nucleus Software, Newgen Software, Sigma Infosolutions, CU Direct, FIS Global, Roostify, HiEnd Systems

Global Digital Lending Platform Market valued approximately USD 4.72 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.53% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Digital Lending Platform Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

Digital lending is the process of utilizing digital technology to originate and renew loans at a faster pace. The digital lending platform helps to make more efficient monetary tractions and provide seamless money lending process. This platform helps the financial organizations to improve productivity and increase revenue by automating the work. Shifting consumer preference towards paperless banking services and growth in acceptance of m-commerce are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rapid urbanization, surging trend of digitalization and increasing use of mobile banking due to its numerous advantages are other factors which are aiding the growth of the market. Moreover, advent of blockchain, artificial intelligence and other technologies is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, digital lending platform are required minimal documentation and easy & quick process that is another factor that aiding the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, concerns associated with data privacy & security and lack of awareness about digital banking in some of the countries are the factors that limiting the market growth of digital lending platform during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Digital Lending Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to early adoption of digital technologies and rising advent of various digital platforms in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at reasonable growth rate in the global Digital Lending Platform market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising demand of digital lending among its end-users and rising usage of smartphones across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Fiserv

Nucleus Software

Newgen Software

Sigma Infosolutions

CU Direct

FIS Global

Roostify

HiEnd Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Loan Origination

Decision Automation

Portfolio Management

Loan Servicing

Risk & Compliance Management

Loan Management

Business Processing Management

Others

By Services:

Design & Implementation

Training & Education

Risk Assessment

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

By End-User:

BFSI

Credit Reunions

Retail Banking

P2P Lenders

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

