Discrete Automation Market 2019 by Siemens, Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Invensys, Schneider Electric Co.

Global Discrete Automation Market valued approximately USD 4.74 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.52% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Discrete Automation Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Discrete automation is the production of parts that are of a quantifiable nature.

Discrete automation offers several benefits such as provides a control platform, increase productivity, enhance ease of use and reduce the cost and so on. These benefits are anticipated to aiding the growth in the discrete automation market during the forecast period. Further, increasing demand for products with custom configuration, rapid urbanization & population growth and numerous asset lifecycle management initiatives are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, improvement in efficiency and energy saving concerns is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with the discrete automation is one of the major restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Discrete Automation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to introduction of new industrial policies and increasing demand of discrete automation among end-users in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Discrete Automation market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to huge consumer base and low manufacturing cost in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Siemens

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Invensys

Schneider Electric Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

By Application:

Automotive

Packaging

Food Processing

Textile Industry

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

