Edible Fungus Market 2019 by Xuerong Biotechnology, Ruyiqing, Junesun Fungi, China Greenfresh Group, Beiwei Group, Huawei SenYuan, Shandong Youhe

Global Edible Fungus Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Edible Fungus Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi.

The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc. Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterolfree, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more. Escalating production in the developing countries such as Chin and India, rising health awareness among the individuals and surging disposable income in both developed and developing countries are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing lifestyle & consumer behavior and rising focus on R&D activities are the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, edible fungus offers several benefit such as boost immune system, provide more potassium, high mineral content, good source of fiber, high water content and so on. With this benefits consumption of edible fungus is increasing among its end-users across the globe. However, lack of awareness is one of the major restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Edible Fungus Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing cultivation of fiber rich food commodities and rising disposable income across the region. North America is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Edible Fungus market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising health awareness among people and changing food consumption pattern in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Xuerong Biotechnology

Ruyiqing

Junesun Fungi

China Greenfresh Group

Beiwei Group

Huawei SenYuan

Shandong Youhe

Chengde Runlog Foodstuffs

Hokto

Green Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Shiitake

Auricularia Auricula-Judae

Pleurotus Ostreatus

Enokitake

Agaricus Bisporus

Others

By Application:

Fresh Mushroom

Dried Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

Frozen Mushroom

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

