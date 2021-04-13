Electric Mop Market 2019-2025, by Black&Decker, Haan, Karcher, Bisseil, Fmart, Shinil, Haier, KingBest, Kunne

Global Electric Mop Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electric Mop Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. An electric mop is a floor sweeping and mopping equipment which works on electricity. It is an alternative to the traditional sweeping and mopping technique.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3236165

Electric mop consists of a cleaning pad, cleaning solution tank, power cord, and a handle. Cleaning pads of electric mops are washable and reusable. The handle on the mop is easy to maneuver. Electric mops come with both soft and scrub cleaning pads for cleaning and scrubbing floors. These mops are available with a wide range of features that differ from manufacturer to manufacturer. The cost of the equipment also varies based on its features. Increase in purchasing power of individuals, ease of operation and increasing demand of electric mops in both commercial and residential sectors are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand for cordless electric mops is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, presence of counterfeit products is one of the major restraining factors of the market during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Electric Mop Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Black&Decker

Haan

Karcher

Bisseil

Fmart

Shinil

Haier

KingBest

Kunne

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3236165

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Flat Type

Spiral Type

Others

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electric-mop-market-forecasts-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]