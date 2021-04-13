Encapsulated Flavors Market Is Estimated To Witness The Highest Growth By 2027 With Leading Players Archer Daniels Midland Company, AVEKA, Cargill, Carmi Flavor and Fragrance

Flavors are used as an additive in the food and food products to enhance their appeal in terms of taste and fragrance. Flavors can easily be affected by oxidation and moisture uptake and may degrade in their functionality as a result. Encapsulation provides a physical barrier to the flavor with the external environmental conditions. Hence encapsulated flavors maintain their integrity and stability for a long term. In addition, encapsulation of flavors also provides with uniform and better taste.

The encapsulated flavors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changing consumer preferences and rising purchasing power. Shifting focus towards ready to eat food and inclination towards fast food further fuel the encapsulated flavors market growth. However, the limited availability of food grade material may hamper the encapsulated flavors market growth. On the other hand, new product launches and innovations in the field offer significant growth opportunity for the major players during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. AVEKA, Inc.

3. Cargill, Incorporated

4. Carmi Flavor and Fragrance Co., Inc.

5. Ingredion Incorporated

6. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

7. Naturex S.A.

8. Nexira

9. Symrise AG

10. Synthite Industries Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of encapsulated flavors market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global encapsulated flavors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading encapsulated flavors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global encapsulated flavors market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as fruit flavors, nut flavors, chocolate flavor, spice flavors and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global encapsulated flavors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The encapsulated flavors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting encapsulated flavors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the encapsulated flavors market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.ENCAPSULATED FLAVOURS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.ENCAPSULATED FLAVOURS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.ENCAPSULATED FLAVOURS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.ENCAPSULATED FLAVOURS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8.ENCAPSULATED FLAVOURS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USE INDUSTRY

9.ENCAPSULATED FLAVOURS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11.ENCAPSULATED FLAVOURS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

