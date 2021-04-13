Energy Efficient Glass Market Key Trends and Growth Opportunities by AGC Inc., Guardian Glass (Koch Industries, Inc.), Metro Performance Glass Ltd, Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

The energy efficient glass is designed for prevention of the heat escaping through glass windows to the cold outdoors. It is achieved by incorporating low-emissivity coated glass. Emissivity is the ability of a material to radiate energy. Energy efficient glass improves the thermal insulation of the windows. They are used in solar panels and automotive industry. These glass help in decreasing the carbon footprint, reducing monthly electricity bills, and improve the energy efficiency of the building.

The energy efficient glass market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the prominently growing green building sector coupled with rising disposable income and higher living standards of the population. Moreover, high demands for the product from solar panel and automotive industry further boost the growth of the energy efficient glass market. However, lack of access to raw materials negatively influence the growth of the energy efficient glass market. Nonetheless, growing building and construction activities in the developing nations offer major opportunities for the energy efficient glass market players during the forecast period.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

AGC Inc.

Guardian Glass (Koch Industries, Inc.)

Metro Performance Glass Ltd

Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

SCHOTT AG

Sedak GmbH & Co. KG

Sisecam Group

Vitro Architectural Glass

The global energy efficient glass market is segmented on the basis of by coating, glazing, and end-use industry. Based on coating, the market is segmented as hard coat and soft coat. On the basis of the glazing, the market is segmented as triple glazing, double glazing, and single glazing. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as building & construction, automotive, solar panel, and others.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Energy Efficient Glass market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Energy Efficient Glass market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

