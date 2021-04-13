Flexible and Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market Analysis is Estimated to Record a Splendid CAGR of 5.4% During Forecast 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

The flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of kidney cancer, kidney stone, and change in lifestyle. Other key factors such as the growing consumption of alcohol, change to sedentary lifestyle, increasing dehydration, and obesity are contributing towards the growth of the market. According to the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, March 2016, the prevalence of renal stone treatment increased between 5 to 10% with a 75% increase in obese patients. However, factors such as high cost of ureteroscopy procedures are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market are

Stryker

Boston Scientific

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf

KARL STORZ

ELMED Medical Systems

Maxer Endoscopy

Rocamed

Vimex Endoscopy

ProSurg

Segmentation:

The global flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user.

The flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market, by product, is categorized into flexible ureteroscopes, semi-rigid ureteroscopes, and rigid ureteroscopes. Flexible ureteroscopes are further segmented into fiberoptic ureteroscopes and digital ureteroscopes.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into therapeutic applications and diagnostic applications. Therapeutic applications are further segmented into urinary stricture, urolithiasis, and kidney cancer.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas leads the market owing to the increasing prevalence of urolithiasis, increasing research and development programs in flexible video-ureteroscopes, and growing healthcare expenditure. The American Urological Association, July 2016, has estimated a 3% prevalence rate for kidney stone in all individuals and stated that it affects 12% of the population during their lifetime. Such a high rate of kidney stone drives the market growth in this region.

Europe is expected to be the second largest flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market during the forecast period. The increasing occurrence of kidney cancer and obesity drive the market in this region. According to Cancer Research UK in 2015, there were12,547 new cases of kidney cancer. Thus, the growing cases of kidney cancer facilitate the market growth.

Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing region for the global flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market in 2017. The market is expected to witness high growth owing to the rising prevalence of obesity and kidney cancer in this region. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information publication 2016, 121,099 cases of kidney cancer were recorded in Asia in 2012 in which 66.12% patients were males. Such a high prevalence of kidney cancer influences the market growth.

This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the low share due to lack of awareness, low per capita income, and lack of well-trained healthcare professionals. However, the rising oncology and health care services in hospitals and in the community are expected to influence the Flexible and Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market in a positive way.

