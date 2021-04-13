Food Botanicals Market 2027 – Latest Trends and Advancement in Industry with Top Most Players : Arcadian Organic and Natural Meat , Associated British Foods plc , Bayer AG, Bio Botanica, International Flavors and Fragrances

Food botanicals refer to concentrated plant extracts or herbs that are used to add fragrance, flavors, or color in the food industry. These may include dried or fresh plants and plant parts. They are also used to add therapeutic properties to the food item and to extend the shelf life of the product. Dietary supplements incorporate herbs to enhance the value and efficacy of food products and provide immunity against certain diseases. Food botanicals are mainly sourced from plants and algae and extracted in different organic solvents or water to be used in the food, cosmetic and pharmaceuticals industry.

The food botanicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness towards health benefits of food botanicals and the importance of right nutrition. Therapeutic actions of food botanicals and demands for functional foods have propelled the growth of the food botanicals market. However, lack of dosage instructions, potential risks of toxicity and the adoption of modern medicines may hamper the growth of the food botanicals market. Nonetheless, growing inclination towards organic products and technological advancements in the field showcase major growth opportunities for the food botanicals market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Food Botanicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food botanicals market with detailed market segmentation by source, form, application, end-user and geography. The global food botanicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food botanicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global food botanicals market is segmented on the basis of source, form, application and end-user. Based on source, the market is segmented as plants, algae and lichens or fungi. By form, the market is segmented as oleoresins, dried plants and leaves, essential oils and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as beverages, supplements, flavor enhancers, confectionery and others. The market on the basis of the end-user, is classified as household and industrial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food botanicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The food botanicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting food botanicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food botanicals market in these regions.

