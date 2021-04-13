France Employment Services Market 2019 Future Growth and Detailed Insights Analysis Of Key Companies Adecco Group AG, Hays plc, ManpowerGroup, Inc., Randstad Holding nv

Employment Services in France Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Adecco Group AG, Hays plc, ManpowerGroup, Inc., Randstad Holding nv

Key highlights

– For the purposes of this profile, the employment services market consists of temporary and contract staffing services. Temporary staffing is where agencies supply workers to clients on a temporary basis, the workers remaining employees of the agency. Search and placement is where agencies recruit workers on behalf of clients, with these workers going on to become employees of the client.

– The French employment services market had total revenues of $22.8bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% between 2013 and 2017.

– The temporary segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $21.6bn, equivalent to 94.9% of the market’s overall value.

– The unemployment rate in France has declined in the last two years, dropping to 8.9% in the three months to December of 2017 from 9.6% in the previous period, which has accelerated the pace of business.

