Global Animation, VFX and Game Market 2019 Latest Innovations and Industry Challenges By 2024

Animation is the rapid display of static images in a way that creates the illusion of motion. Nowadays animation is used mostly in motion pictures and videos, plus some computer applications, such as moving icons, and in video games. Like photographic cinema, animated video usually incorporates sound for dialog, musical accompaniment, and other effects. But unlike photographic cinema, it can depict anything that the animation artist can imagine visually, and therefore it is especially useful for telling stories with fantasy elements that would be hard to stage in reality. Animation is also used to create special visual effects within movie productions that otherwise use traditional photographic methods.

Scope of the Report:

The entire Animation, VFX & Games market continues to grow in the foreseeable future, and with the increased consumer spending on entertainment products and the higher visual requirements for Animation & Game production, Animation, VFX & Games will gain growing industry influence.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 26.43% in 2013 and 22.77% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%, while China ranked the first markets with the market share of 26.90% in 2017, driven by market and national government policy.

The global Animation, VFX & Game market is valued at 376100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 453000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Animation, VFX & Game.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Animation, VFX & Game market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Animation, VFX & Game market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Tencent

Sony

Activision Blizzard

Microsoft

Nintendo

Netease

Walt Disney Animation Studios

NBCUniversal

Warner Bros

Framestore

TOEI ANIMATION

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Animation & VFX

Game & VFX

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Anime

Film

Video Game

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Animation, VFX & Game Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Animation, VFX & Game by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

