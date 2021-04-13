Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2019 Analysis by Major Manufacturers and Suppliers, Government Data, Financial Reports of Key Industry Players, Historical Data 2024
Report on “Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2019” Offers an Up-To-Date Analysis of the Market With Regards to the Innovations, Current Competitive Landscape & Latest Trends.
Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry Market by types, applications, players and regions. This report also displays the 2014-2025 production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, CAGR, and Market influencing factors of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions
Market Analysis by Players: This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%).
Autodesk
Nemetschek AG
Bentley Systems
Trimble Navigation Ltd
Dassault Systemes S.A.
RIB Software AG
Robert Mcneel & Associates
Cadsoft Corporation
Siemens
AVEVA Group
Aconex
Beck Technology
Inovaya
Synchro
Market Analysis by Regions: Each geographical region is analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast.
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
South America
South Africa
Others
Market Analysis by Types: Each Type is studied as Sales and Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information.
3D BIM Management of Design Models
4D BIM Management of Schedule
Market Analysis by Applications: Each application is studied as Sales and Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information.
Architects
AEC engineering Offices
Contractors
Other
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Competitions by Players
Chapter Three: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Competitions by Types
Chapter Four: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Competitions by Applications
Chapter Five: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Six: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Sales Market Analysis by Region
Chapter Seven: Imports and Exports Market Analysis
Chapter Eight: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Players Profiles and Sales Data
Chapter Nine: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Upstream and Downstream Analysis
Chapter Ten: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Forecast (2019-2025)
