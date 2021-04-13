Global Cigarette Rolling Paper Market Trend, Share, Application & 2019-2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Overview for “Cigarette Rolling Paper Market” Research Report Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Cigarette paper is simply rolling paper that is cut into sections that are the ideal size for assembling a cigarette. This strong tissue paper is formulated to provide enough support to contain the loose tobacco during the rolling process, but porous enough to make it possible to control the speed of burning that takes place as the cigarette is smoked.

Scope of the Report:

The global Cigarette Rolling Paper industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa, such as SWM, Delfort, Glatz, BMJ and Hengfeng. At present, SWM is the world leader, holding 16.37% production market share in 2017.

The global consumption of Cigarette Rolling Paper increases from 361.4 K MT in 2013 to 364.6 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 0.22%. In 2017, the global Cigarette Rolling Paper consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific and Asia-Pacific is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 70.08% of global consumption of Cigarette Rolling Paper.

Cigarette Rolling Paper downstream is wide and recently Cigarette Rolling Paper has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Low Tar and High Tar. Globally, the Cigarette Rolling Paper market is mainly driven by growing demand for Low Tar. Low Tar account for nearly 89.85% of total downstream consumption of Cigarette Rolling Paper in global.

The worldwide market for Cigarette Rolling Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 1260 million US$ in 2024, from 1290 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Cigarette Rolling Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SWM

Delfort

Glatz

BMJ

Republic Technologies

Hengfeng

Hunan Xiangfeng

Hongta Blue Eagle Paper

Hangzhou Huafeng

CTM

Jiaxing Min Feng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High-end Cigarette Rolling Paper

Low-end Cigarette Rolling Paper

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Low Tar

High Tar

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cigarette Rolling Paper product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cigarette Rolling Paper, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cigarette Rolling Paper in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cigarette Rolling Paper competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cigarette Rolling Paper breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cigarette Rolling Paper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cigarette Rolling Paper sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cigarette Rolling Paper Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Cigarette Rolling Paper Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cigarette Rolling Paper by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Cigarette Rolling Paper by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cigarette Rolling Paper by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Cigarette Rolling Paper by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Cigarette Rolling Paper by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cigarette Rolling Paper Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cigarette Rolling Paper Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Cigarette Rolling Paper Market Forecast (2019-2024)

