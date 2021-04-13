Global Digital Movie Cameras Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.7% and Will Reach 1120 Million US$ in 2023
This report studies the Digital Movie Cameras market. Digital movie cameras for digital cinematography are digital video cameras that capture digitally rather than the historically used movie camera, which shoots on film stock. Different digital movie cameras output a variety of different acquisition formats. Cameras designed for domestic use have also been used for some low-budget independent productions.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Digital Movie Cameras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Digital Movie Cameras market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Digital Movie Cameras in 2017.
In the industry, Canon profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Sony and JVC ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 30.05%, 22.91% and 16.21% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Digital Movie Cameras, including 4K Resolution, 5K Resolution, 6K Resolution and Others. And 4K Resolution is the main type for Digital Movie Cameras, and the 4K Resolution reached a sales value of approximately 554.83 USD in 2017, with 57.90% of global sales value.
The worldwide market for Digital Movie Cameras is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 2.7% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 1120 Million US$ In 2023, from 960 million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Canon
Sony
JVC
Panasonic
Arri
Blackmagic
RED
Phantom
Kinefinity
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
4K Resolution
5K Resolution
6K Resolution
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Amateur Users
Professional Users
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Digital Movie Cameras market.
Chapter 1, to describe Digital Movie Cameras Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Digital Movie Cameras, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Movie Cameras, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Digital Movie Cameras, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Digital Movie Cameras market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Movie Cameras sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Table of Content:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Digital Movie Cameras Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Digital Movie Cameras Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Digital Movie Cameras by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Digital Movie Cameras by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digital Movie Cameras by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Digital Movie Cameras by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Digital Movie Cameras by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Digital Movie Cameras Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Movie Cameras Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Digital Movie Cameras Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteenth: Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Digital Movie Cameras Picture
Table Product Specifications of Digital Movie Cameras
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Digital Movie Cameras by Types in 2017
Table Digital Movie Cameras Types for Major Manufacturers
Figure 4K Resolution Picture
Figure 5K Resolution Picture
Figure 6K Resolution Picture
Figure Others Picture
Figure Digital Movie Cameras Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017
Figure Amateur Users Picture
Figure Professional Users Picture
Figure United States Digital Movie Cameras Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
Figure Canada Digital Movie Cameras Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
Figure Mexico Digital Movie Cameras Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…
