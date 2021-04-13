Global eHealth Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global eHealth Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global eHealth Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (GE Healthcare Cerner Allscripts Mckesson Philips Siemens Healthineers IBM Optum (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.) Medtronic Epic Systems Athenahealth Cisco Systems)

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives supporting the use of eHealth solutions and services, high prevalence of chronic diseases, growing need to manage regulatory compliance through the use of eHealth solutions, need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery, shortage of healthcare professionals, and rising usage of big data.

Scope of the Global eHealth Market Report

This report studies the eHealth market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the eHealth market by product type and applications/end industries.

The eHealth market in this report is segmented on the basis of product & service and end user. This report also provides market information on major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Based on product and service, the eHealth solutions dominated the eHealth market in 2017. The large share of the eHealth solutions market can be attributed to the growing digitization in the health continuum, increased adoption rate in emerging countries, rising government funding, ancillary government initiatives promoting the use of eHealth solutions in healthcare systems, and increasing need to curtail healthcare costs while delivering quality patient care.

By type, the EMR/EHR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the eHealth solutions market in 2017. Supportive government initiatives for EMR implementation across the globe, growing consolidation among healthcare providers, rise in digital and connected healthcare technologies, and increased government incentives are the key factors supporting the growth of this market.

The global eHealth market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of eHealth.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global eHealth Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global eHealth Market Segment by Type

eHealth Solutions

eHealth Services

Global eHealth Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Pharmacies

Other End Users

Some of the Points cover in Global eHealth Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe eHealth Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of eHealth Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global eHealth Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global eHealth Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global eHealth Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: eHealth Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: eHealth Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

