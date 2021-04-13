Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Study 2019-2025, by Segment, by Type, by Company, Key Players, Trends, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities
Electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging includes range of distinctive feature packaging products for protecting electronic items especially static items by ensuring the integrity of the products contained within the pack.
The growth of global electrostatic discharge packaging market can be attributed to the growing demand of electronic devices, which has propelled the need for the miniaturization of electronic devices thereby directly driving the market growth. In addition, recently there has been an increase in the demand for mobility in electronic devices. To be portable and cost-effective, devices need to be lightweight and small. As a result, the increased demand for mobility has translated into a trend toward the adoption of smaller devices.
The global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Electrostatic Discharge Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electrostatic Discharge Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Teknis
Summit Packaging Solutions
Stephen Gould
Statico
Elcom
Protektive Pak
GWP Group
Desco Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bags
Trays
Boxes & Containers
ESD Foams
Others
Segment by Application
Communication Network Infrastructure
Consumer Electronics
Computer Peripherals
Automotive Industry
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Business
Chapter Eight: Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
