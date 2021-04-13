Global Gallium Arsenide Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Gallium Arsenide Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gallium Arsenide Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Gallium Arsenide market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gallium Arsenide market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region.

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a compound of the elements gallium and arsenic. It is a III-V direct bandgap semiconductor with a zinc blende crystal structure.

Gallium arsenide is used in the manufacture of devices such as microwave frequency integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, solar cells and optical windows.

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) is a compound of the elements gallium and arsenic. It is a III-V direct bandgap semiconductor with a zinc blende crystal structure. Gallium arsenide is used in the manufacture of devices such as microwave frequency integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, solar cells and optical windows. In 2015, the global consumption volume of GaAs reached 7975 K Units.

For industry structure analysis, the GaAs industry is highly concentrated. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry, but the top six producers account for more than 70% of the market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production and consumption area of GaAs, also the leader in the whole industry. China and USA also produce large amount of GaAs per year.

Regionally, GaAs suppliers are concentrated in Europe, USA, China, Japan and Taiwan. Leading suppliers in this industry are Freiberger Compound Materials, AXT, Sumitomo Electric, China Crystal Technologies, Visual Photonics Epitaxy, Shenzhou Crystal Technology.

GaAs can be classified based on its production method. In 2015, VGF Grown GaAs takes 57.46% share of global market, while LEC Grown GaAs takes share of 32.07%. The largest consumption area of GaAs is optoelectronic devices, which accounted for 55.93% of world GaAs consumption in 2015. Before 2013, the largest consumption industry is wireless communication.

The major players covered in this report

Freiberger Compound Materials

AXT

Sumitomo Electric

China Crystal Technologies

Visual Photonics Epitaxy

Shenzhou Crystal Technology

Tianjin Jingming Electronic Materials

Yunnan Germanium

DOWA Electronics Materials

II-VI Incorporated

IQE Taiwan Corporation

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

LEC Grown GaAs

VGF Grown GaAs

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Wireless Communication

Optoelectronic Devices

