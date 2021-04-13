Global Hearable Devices Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Latest niche market research study on Global “Hearable Devices Market” Report to 2024: Market data and insights on Global Hearable Devices industry provided at Arcognizance.com

A hearable device is a kind of microcomputer that is positioned in the ear and is fitted in the ear canal of the user. This kind of device makes the use of wireless technology to enhance and complement the hearing experience of the wearer. There are many exciting and limitless possibilities of the hearable devices that are experiencing an excellent reception in the market. An area of application which has enormous applications in the field of hearable devices is the area of augmented hearing.

The word “hearables” is coined at the beginning of 2014, referring anything that fits in or on an ear that contains a wireless link or Bluetooth, whether that’s for audio, or remote control of audio augmentation (qv).

Scope of the Report:

In terms of revenue, hearing aids, although one of the smaller volume segments, will dominate in terms of overall revenue, largely due to their historic sales and distribution channel which will maintain their high product price. The challenge will come from earbuds, which, if they gain customer acceptance will attract new users, not least from the 1.1 billion potential people identified by the WHO report as being susceptible to hearing loss. If they succeed, they will eventually take over the hearing aid category. These will be at a lower price, but with massively higher volumes. Even without challenging the hearing aid industry, the wireless ear bud will evolve into an important market in its own right. As a result it will become one of the most successful areas within the wearables market.

Among all the major applications of the hearable devices market, the market for healthcare application accounted the largest share in 2017. The evolution of technology allows people to measure heart rates and other parameters such as body temperature, blood pressure, pulse oximetry, electrocardiogram (ECG), electroencephalogram signals, and others using various smart hearable devices available in the market. Companies in this market also started offering new capabilities in hearables to the elderly and other patients. These hearable devices also help manage particular health conditions and disease states.

Some key factors driving this market are the growing demand for smartphones as a source of entertainment; consumer preference for wearable and portable devices; increasing demand for health monitoring applications and hearing aids; and high investment in R&D for hearables by OEMs.

The worldwide market for Hearable Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Hearable Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple

Samsung

Sennheiser

Sony

GN (Jabra)

Sivantos

Starkey

Bragi

Doppler

Miracle-Ear

Valancell

Earin

Eargo

AKG

Audio-Technica

Edifier

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Headphone

Headset

Earbuds

Hearing Aids

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer

Healthcare

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hearable Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hearable Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hearable Devices in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hearable Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hearable Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hearable Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hearable Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

