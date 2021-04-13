Global L-serine Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global L-serine Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global L-serine Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global L-serine market status and forecast, categorizes the global L-serine market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

L-serine, a white crystalline solid or powder without odour, is an amino acid with the formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH2OH. It is one of the protein genic amino acids.

L-Serine, a white crystalline solid or powder, is usually used as APIs during the medicine synthesis. Also, it can be used in other industries, such as food industry, cosmetics industry and so on.

Among those applications, demand from pharm industry accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 44.80% in 2015, followed by food industry with the share of 43.64%.

In the past few years, limited by technology issues, the production of L-serine was mainly dominated by the companies from Europe, USA and Japan. Actually, although some new companies from developing countries, such as China, have entered into the industry, they have to face the technology obstacles, such as the yield rate as well as product performance issues. Leading companies, such as Ajinomoto and Evonik, have large market share of L-serine and highest reputation on their L-serine.

Japan, USA and Europe are the major production bases of L-serine in the world. The three regions held about 77% production share in 2015. As for China, since Ajinomoto, Evonik as well as other companies built plants in the region in the past few years, the countrys L-serine business also develops fast.

Refers to consumption, Europe is the largest consumer. The region consumed about 1870 MT L-serine in 2015. The follower is USA, which consumed about 1450 MT.

Considering the current status, information revealed that the L-serine market will keep increasing in the coming years. It is believed that more and more companies will enter in the field once the technology barrier is broken. Also, the industry will witness fierce competition and price decline further in the next few years.

The global L-serine market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Ajinomoto

Evonik

Kyowa Hakko Bio

Mitsui Chemicals

Amino

Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Jinghai Amino Acid

Tianan Pharmceuticals

Jiahe Biotech

Huayang Chemical

Puyer BioPharm

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pharm Grade

Food Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pharmaceutical

Food

Cosmetics

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of L-serine are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

