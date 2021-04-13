Global Legal Cannabis Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Legal Cannabis Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Legal Cannabis is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Legal Cannabis in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aurora Cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation

Bhang Corporation

Cannoid

Elixinol

Medical Marijuana

Mentor Capital

CBD American Shaman

CV Sciences

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

IRIE CBD

Meadow Care

Pharmahemp

Terra Tech

NuLeaf Naturals

United Cannabis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cannabis Concentrates

Cannabis Infused Foods

Cannabis Seeds

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medicinal Use

Recreational Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Legal Cannabis product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Legal Cannabis, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Legal Cannabis in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Legal Cannabis competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Legal Cannabis breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Legal Cannabis market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Legal Cannabis sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview



2 Manufacturers Profiles



3 Global Legal Cannabis Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)



4 Global Legal Cannabis Market Analysis by Regions



5 North America Legal Cannabis by Country



6 Europe Legal Cannabis by Country



7 Asia-Pacific Legal Cannabis by Country



8 South America Legal Cannabis by Country



9 Middle East and Africa Legal Cannabis by Countries



10 Global Legal Cannabis Market Segment by Type



11 Global Legal Cannabis Market Segment by Application



12 Legal Cannabis Market Forecast (2019-2024)



13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers



14 Research Findings and Conclusion



15 Appendix



List of Tables and Figures

Continued…….

