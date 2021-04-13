Global Long Term Care Market Analysis, Size, Share, Potential, Growth and Forecast by 2025

Global Long Term Care Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Long Term Care Market valued approximately USD 810 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Long Term Care Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Long term care (LTC) service contains a variety of services provided by nursing homes, day care centres, home health agencies and from family or friends. Long term care service comprises a broad range of personal care, healthcare and supportive care services.

t is required for geriatrics people and adult who are unable to take self-care due to injury, cognitive or mental disability and chronic illness. Long term care service provides support to people in regain quality of life and in improving an optimal level of physical functioning of life. Increasing aging population and rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing consciousness among people regarding the numerous home healthcare facilities and increasing medical coverage for home healthcare are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, government funding, scarcity of skilled nursing staff, and increased collaborations of private insurers with the government are some factors likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. However, high cost associated with long term care and unwillingness of the traditional long term care providers to adopt new software are the factors that limiting the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Long Term Care Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising ageing population and favorable government support in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Long Term Care market over the upcoming years due to increasing infrastructural development in healthcare. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to string economic growth and increasing disposable income in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Brookdale Senior Living

Sunrise Senior Living

Emeritus

Atria Senior Living

Extendicare

Gentiva Health Services

Senior Care Centres of America

Kindred Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Home Healthcare

Hospice

Nursing Care

Assisted Ling Facilities

By Application:

Hospital

Nursing Home

Clinic

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Long Term Care Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

