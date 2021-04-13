Global Meat Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

The meat processing equipment market was valued at $10,968 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,817 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025. Meat is a source of animal protein, consumed as a part of kitchen-style prepared food or as processed meat products. Processed meat products are gaining popularity globally as they are considered nutritionally rich and shelf-stable. Meat processing equipment are tools that facilitate cutting, injecting brine, stuffing, cooking, and slicing of meat carried out by processors and butchers. The meat processing equipment exist in variety of design, size, and configuration, usually operating under fairly simple principles. Currently, modern equipment encompasses multiple processing lines, capable of accommodating continuous and automated operations. Meat processing equipment is designed for chemical (frying, roasting, boiling, etc.) and physical (grinding, cutting, etc.) treatment of meat. The design of the equipment is based on the type of meat to be processed and the operations that need to be carried out on it. Recent advancements in this industry have been possible only due to the high degree of mechanization introduced in the equipment.

North America dominated the global meat processing equipment market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period. In addition, growing human population is expected to boost the demand for meat and meat products globally. The main factor that drives the growth of the global meat processing equipment market includes rise in demand for processed meat due to preference of consumers for protein-rich and safe food products. However, high cost of meat processing equipment is expected to hamper the market growth during the analysis period. Areas with absence of cold chain that need supply of shelf-stable meat products and rise in trend of small-scale meat processing firms are the two main factors that represent numerous opportunities for the global meat processing equipment market. In addition, emerging markets of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa provide lucrative growth opportunities for the meat processing equipment industry. The growth in these regions is mainly driven by low labor costs and flexible government regulations making them meat processing hubs of the world.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4322

The global meat processing equipment market is segmented based on type, meat, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into cutting equipment, blending equipment, tenderizing equipment, filling equipment, dicing equipment, grinding equipment, smoking equipment, massaging equipment, and others. On the basis of meat, it is categorized into processed beef, processed pork, processed mutton, and others. The market is categorized on the basis of application into fresh processed meat, raw cooked meat, precooked meat, raw fermented sausages, cured meat, dried meat, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with detailed country analysis of the respective regions.

The key players in the global meat processing equipment market have focused on acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions as their key strategies to gain significant share in the market. Some of the major players analyzed in this report are GEA Group AG, JBT Corporation, Key Technology Inc., Marel, Heat and Control, Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Manitowoc, The Middleby Corporation, Bettcher Industries, Inc., and Equipamientos Crnicos, S.L. (Mainca).

Key Benefits for Meat Processing Equipment Market:

– This report presents a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global meat processing equipment market from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Meat Processing Equipment Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Cutting Equipment

– Blending Equipment

– Tenderizing Equipment

– Filling Equipment

– Dicing Equipment

– Grinding Equipment

– Smoking Equipment

– Massaging Equipment

– Others

By Meat

– Processed Beef

– Processed Pork

– Processed Mutton

– Others

By Application

– Fresh Processed Meat

– Raw Cooked Meat

– Precooked Meat

– Raw Fermented Sausages

– Cured Meat

– Dried Meat

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– KSA

– South Africa

– Turkey

– Rest of LAMEA

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/meat-processing-equipment-market-amrr

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key Findings of The Study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top winning strategies, by year, 2015-2018*

3.2.4. Top winning strategies, by development, 2015-2018* (%)

3.2.5. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015-2018*

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitution

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing demand for meat

3.4.1.2. Demand for packaged foods

3.4.1.3. Impact Analysis

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High Machine Costs

3.4.2.2. Restrictions & Regulations in Meat Processing

3.4.2.3. Impact Analysis

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Emerging Markets

3.4.3.2. Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 4: MEAT PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Cutting Equipment

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Blending equipment

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Filling Equipment

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Tenderizing Equipment

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Dicing Equipment

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Grinding Equipment

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

4.8. Smoking Equipment

4.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast

4.8.3. Market analysis, by country

4.9. Massaging Equipment

4.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.9.2. Market size and forecast

4.9.3. Market analysis, by country

4.10. Others

4.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.10.2. Market size and forecast

4.10.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

Check for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4322

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights has come with the idea of helping business by intelligent decision making and thorough understanding of the industry. We offer a comprehensive database of syndicated research, customized reports as well as consulting services to help a business grow in their respective domain. At KD Market Insights, we offer our client a deep Market research reports accompanied by business consulting services that can help them to reach on top of the corporate world. Our customized reports are built by keeping all factors of the industry in mind.

Contact Us

150 State street, 3rd Floor,

Albany, New York

United states (12207)

Telephone: +1-518-300-1215

Email: – [email protected]

Website: – www.kdmarketinsights.com