Global Medical Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Global Medical Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Medical Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Medical Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Medical hand-held surgical instruments are the instruments that involved in surgical procedures such as scissors, forceps, retractors etc. These instruments are usually made-up of high grade stainless steel.

These instruments are available in wide variety of sizes, shapes and designs suitable for specific surgeries. Growth in aging population, technological enhancements and increase in the number of surgical procedures are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure in developing economies is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Growing demand for minimal invasive surgical procedures throughout medical facilities because of numerous benefits associated with the surgeries like fast recovery, shorter hospital stay, no post-operative side effects and minimal blood loss are also aiding the growth of the market. However, increasing cost of surgeries and necessity of regular cleaning of instrument are the factors that limiting the market growth of Medical Hand-held Surgical Instruments during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Medical Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising health conscious consumer base, increasing incidences of chronic diseases and growing focus on well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Further, Europe is estimated second largest market share in the global Medical Hand-held Surgical Instruments market due to growing demand for increasing burden of non-communicable diseases and increasing frequency of surgical procedures in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. These region is mainly driven by growing geriatric population in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Zimmer Biomet

Braun

BD

Integra Life Sciences

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Cooper Surgical

Johnson & Johnson

Thompson Surgical

Aspen Surgical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Forceps

Retractors

Dilators

Graspers

Scalpels

Others

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Medical Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

