Global Methyl Mercaptan Sales Market Report 2018

Methyl mercaptan is colourless gas, with a strong characteristic odour and a very low odour threshold. It is a naturally occurring chemical resulting from decomposition of organic matter. It is widely used in pesticides industry, food and feed additives, medicament industry, etc.

In this report, we count the 99.0% content of the methyl mercaptan.

Methyl mercaptan is a colorless, flammable gas with the odor of rotten cabbage. It is an excellent thiomethylation agent used in synthesis of various organic compounds such as methionine (amino acid used in animal feed additives), pesticide industry, medicament industry, etc. Food and feed additives is the largest downstream products of methyl mercaptan, taking 63.96% of the world methyl mercaptan in 2016.

The production of methyl mercaptan distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China and Asia(EX China) and other regions. North America region is the largest production region of methyl mercaptan in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA market will take up about 52.60% in the global production in 2016. The top three manufacturers (DuPont, Arkema and Chevron Phillips) have methyl mercaptan plant in USA. In China, due to the production technical, the quality of product has the big difference from foreign.

The sale of methyl mercaptan will reach about 284857 Tons in 2016 from 270111Tons in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 1.00%. USA is the largest sale region, which will share 40.54% in 2016, followed by Europe region, Asia (Ex China) and china regions, the market shares are 31.34%, 12.38% and 6.77% , respectively in 2016.

The production of methyl mercaptan will reach about 284857 Tons in 2016 from 270111 Tons in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 1.00%.By 2021the production of methyl mercaptan will reach about 361486 Tons at an average growth rate of more than4.70%.

The methyl mercaptan industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers as the industry is less capital intensive and there is no major technology involved.

The global Methyl Mercaptan market is valued at 460 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2018-2025.

