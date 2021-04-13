Global Microcarrier Market Projections, SWOT Analysis, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Global Microcarrier Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Microcarrier Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Microcarrier Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. A microcarrier is a supporting matrix used commercially for the growth of adherent cells in bioreactors for biologics production and vaccine manufacturing. Surging demand for cell based vaccines & therapeutics, continuous growth of biologics & biosimilar industry and escalating research & development activities are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements associated with microcarrier is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future.

Further, microcarriers have many advantages such as it allows exceptional scale-up of product and allow cells to grow in three dimensions at high densities which stabilize the cell population and decrease the need for external growth factors. These advantage also rising demand of microcarrier among its end-user industries across the world. However, high cost of biologics & cell-based therapies and slower penetration of microcarrier are the factors that limiting the market growth of Microcarrier during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Microcarrier Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to advancement in technology and rising focus on development of cell-based therapies in the region. Further, Europe is estimated second largest market share in the global microcarrier market due to growing demand for microcarrier equipment’s in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Becton

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Lonza Group

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Merck KGaA

Eppendorf AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Equipment

Consumables

By Application:

Cell Therapy

Vaccine Manufacturing

Biologics Manufacturing

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Microcarrier Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

