In this report, the Global Oil Shale Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Oil Shale Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-oil-shale-sales-market-report-2018



This report studies the global Oil Shale market status and forecast, categorizes the global Oil Shale market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Oil shale, also known as kerogen shale, is an organic-rich fine-grained sedimentary rock containing kerogen (a solid mixture of organic chemical compounds) from which liquid hydrocarbons called shale oil (not to be confused with tight oilcrude oil occurring naturally in shales) can be produced. Shale oil is a substitute for conventional crude oil; however, extracting shale oil from oil shale is more costly than the production of conventional crude oil both financially and in terms of its environmental impact. Deposits of oil shale occur around the world, including major deposits in the United States. Estimates of global deposits range from 4.8 to 5 trillion barrels (760109 to 790109 m3) of oil in place.

Oil shale is an organic-rich fine-grained sedimentary rock containing kerogen (a solid mixture of organic chemical compounds) from which liquid hydrocarbons called shale oil (not to be confused with tight oilcrude oil occurring naturally in shales) can be produced.

In the last several years, some fluctuations occurred in the market. In 2015, the capacity of Oil Shale is nearly 2950 M m3; the actual production is about 1656 M m3. Both of capacity and production declined compared with 2014.

The average price of Oil Shale is in the decreasing trend, from 55.4 USD/m3 in 2011 to 29.9 USD/m3 in 2015. With the situation of mining technology, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification based on oil production of Oil Shale includes below 6%, 6%- 10% and 10% above, and the proportion of below 6% in 2015 is about 62%.

Oil Shale is widely used in Powder Generation, Shale Oil and other field. The most proportion of Oil Shale is Shale Oil, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 89%. Oil shale can also be applied for building materials, cement and fertilizers.

Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin are the main supply places. Bakken is the largest supplier of Oil Shale, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2015.

North America and Europe are the largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2015. Following North America and Europe, China is the third largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

Market competition is not intense. Anadarko, Occidental Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, ExxonMobil, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents.

The global Oil Shale market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Anadarko

Occidental Petroleum

Chesapeake Energy

ExxonMobil

Marathon Oil

Chevron Corporation

EOG Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources

SM Energy

ConocoPhillips

Cabot Oil & Gas

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

<6%

6%-10%

>10%

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electricity

Shale Oil

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Oil Shale sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Oil Shale players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil Shale are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Oil Shale Manufacturers

Oil Shale Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Oil Shale Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Oil Shale market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-oil-shale-sales-market-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Oil Shale Sales market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Oil Shale Sales markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Oil Shale Sales Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Oil Shale Sales market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Oil Shale Sales market

Challenges to market growth for Global Oil Shale Sales manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Oil Shale Sales Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com