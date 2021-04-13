Global Pneumonia Testing Market is Expand with Noteworthy CAGR of 9.2% During 2017-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Pneumonia Testing Market by Method (Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Point of Care Testing), Technology (Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Immunofluorescence, Western Blot, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunohistochemistry, and Others), Type (Analyzers and Consumables), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Pneumonia Testing Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Pneumonia is indicated as a complex infection, which affects the lower part of the respiratory tract along with deposition of cough in the lungs. It may even occur as a consequence to an upper tract infection. Frequently, it occurs in people with weakened immunity, and in geriatric population and children. Biotechnological methods can be approached for testing of pneumonia such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The global pneumonia testing market was valued at $932 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,738 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The report segments the pneumonia testing market by method, type, technology, end user, and region. In terms of method, the market is classified into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and point-of-care (POC) testing. Based on technology, it is categorized into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence, western blot, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and others. By type, it is bifurcated into analyzers and consumables. Depending on end user, it is divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, homecare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increased awareness regarding early diagnosis, rise in popularity of POC testing, and surge in government expenditures on healthcare. However, limited detection capability and accuracy of some of the pneumonia testing products and regulatory and economic hurdles hamper the market growth. Some of the factors such as increase in adoption of molecular diagnostic testing and untapped markets in developing economies could open avenues of opportunities for the pneumonia testing market.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– Abbott Laboratories

– F-Hoffmann la Roche Ltd.

– Hologic Inc.

– bioMerieux

– Becton, Dickenson and Company

– Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

– Meridian Biosciences

– Quest Diagnostics

– Quidel

Pneumonia Testing Market key SEGMENTS:

By Method

– Immunodiagnostics

– Molecular Diagnostics

– Point of Care (POC) Testing

By Technology

– Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

– Immunofluorescence

– Western Blot

– Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

– Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

– Others

By Type

– Analyzers

– Consumables

By End User

– Hospitals

– Diagnostic Laboratories

– Homecare

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – UK

– – France

– – Spain

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – Australia

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Taiwan

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – South Africa

– – Saudi Arabia

– – Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the pneumonia testing market include (companies not profiled in the report):

– AdvanDx

– Beckman Coulter

– Cepheid

– Concile

– Diamedix

– DiaSorin

– Fast-track Diagnostics

– SeraCare

– Trinity Biotech.

