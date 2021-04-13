Global Smart Sport Accessories Market 2019 by Companies, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
Smart Sport Accessories is electric equipment which can assist people to take sport well. They can remark your sport status, such as number of step count, golf swing data and others.
Scope of the Report:
With the development of smart wearable technology, there is no doubt that there is a compelling market for Smart Wearable devices, although the relative value and growth opportunities of different sectors vary widely. Almost half of that will probably come from companies that are not players in today’s consumer electronics market. The key players in the Smart Sport Accessories market are Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, Sony, Motorola/Lenovo, LG, Pebble, Garmin and XIAO MI at currently. It can be classified as smartwatch, fitness trackers (smart wristband and Chest strap), Sports Watch, Sports Camera and other like eyewear, smart clothing, etc. By the unit sale volume, smartwatch and smart wristband are the largest share at currently.
Up to now, Apple and Fitbit are the market leader in the smartwatch and smart wristband respectively. For the next few years smart watches will dominate sales. The largest consumption region is North America and Europe at currently where the outdoor sport are popular. By the production, most of US players outsource the manufacturing of their products to several contract manufacturers form Asia, including Flextronics and Quanta. While China has overtaken the U.S. to become the largest manufacturer in the world and most of third part manufacturer can produce spare parts for wearable devices. It is a good opportunity for Chinese players, Like XIAO MI which take a large market share in the smart wristband product just use one year. Meanwhile, with the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of sport industry, Chinese Smart Sport Accessories market demand is exuberant. It can be forecast that Asia-Pacific especially China will ranks as the fastest growing market in the next few years.
The worldwide market for Smart Sport Accessories is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Smart Sport Accessories in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Fitbit
Apple
Samsung
Sony
Motorola/Lenovo
LG
Pebble
Garmin
Huawei
XIAO MI
Polar
wahoo fitness
Zepp
GoPro
Casio
Suunto
Swatch Group
Seiko
Citizen
TIMEX
Richemont
EZON
Fossil
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Smartwatch
Smart Wristband
Sports Watch
Sports Camera
Chest strap
Other (smart eyewear, Swing Analyzer, Smart clothing , etc)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Everyday users
Active users
Performance users
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Smart Sport Accessories product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Sport Accessories, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Sport Accessories in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Smart Sport Accessories competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Smart Sport Accessories breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Smart Sport Accessories market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Sport Accessories sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Smart Sport Accessories Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Smart Sport Accessories Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Smart Sport Accessories by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Smart Sport Accessories by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Sport Accessories by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Smart Sport Accessories by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Sport Accessories by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Smart Sport Accessories Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Sport Accessories Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Smart Sport Accessories Market Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Smart Sport Accessories Picture
Table Product Specifications of Smart Sport Accessories
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Smart Sport Accessories by Types in 2018
Table Smart Sport Accessories Types for Major Manufacturers
Figure Smartwatch Picture
Figure Smart Wristband Picture
Figure Sports Watch Picture
Figure Sports Camera Picture
Figure Chest strap Picture
Figure Other (smart eyewear, Swing Analyzer, Smart clothing , etc) Picture
Figure Smart Sport Accessories Sales Market Share by Applications in 2018
Figure Everyday users Picture
Figure Active users Picture
Figure Performance users Picture
Figure United States Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Canada Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Mexico Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Germany Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure France Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure UK Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)
Figure Russia Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024), continued…
