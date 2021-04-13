Global Smart Sport Accessories Market 2019 by Companies, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Smart Sport Accessories Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Smart Sport Accessories is electric equipment which can assist people to take sport well. They can remark your sport status, such as number of step count, golf swing data and others.

Scope of the Report:

With the development of smart wearable technology, there is no doubt that there is a compelling market for Smart Wearable devices, although the relative value and growth opportunities of different sectors vary widely. Almost half of that will probably come from companies that are not players in today’s consumer electronics market. The key players in the Smart Sport Accessories market are Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, Sony, Motorola/Lenovo, LG, Pebble, Garmin and XIAO MI at currently. It can be classified as smartwatch, fitness trackers (smart wristband and Chest strap), Sports Watch, Sports Camera and other like eyewear, smart clothing, etc. By the unit sale volume, smartwatch and smart wristband are the largest share at currently.

Up to now, Apple and Fitbit are the market leader in the smartwatch and smart wristband respectively. For the next few years smart watches will dominate sales. The largest consumption region is North America and Europe at currently where the outdoor sport are popular. By the production, most of US players outsource the manufacturing of their products to several contract manufacturers form Asia, including Flextronics and Quanta. While China has overtaken the U.S. to become the largest manufacturer in the world and most of third part manufacturer can produce spare parts for wearable devices. It is a good opportunity for Chinese players, Like XIAO MI which take a large market share in the smart wristband product just use one year. Meanwhile, with the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of sport industry, Chinese Smart Sport Accessories market demand is exuberant. It can be forecast that Asia-Pacific especially China will ranks as the fastest growing market in the next few years.

The worldwide market for Smart Sport Accessories is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Smart Sport Accessories in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fitbit

Apple

Samsung

Sony

Motorola/Lenovo

LG

Pebble

Garmin

Huawei

XIAO MI

Polar

wahoo fitness

Zepp

GoPro

Casio

Suunto

Swatch Group

Seiko

Citizen

TIMEX

Richemont

EZON

Fossil

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Smartwatch

Smart Wristband

Sports Watch

Sports Camera

Chest strap

Other (smart eyewear, Swing Analyzer, Smart clothing , etc)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Everyday users

Active users

Performance users

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Sport Accessories product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smart Sport Accessories, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smart Sport Accessories in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Smart Sport Accessories competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Smart Sport Accessories breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Smart Sport Accessories market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Sport Accessories sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Sport Accessories Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Smart Sport Accessories Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Sport Accessories by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Sport Accessories by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Sport Accessories by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Sport Accessories by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Sport Accessories by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Sport Accessories Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Sport Accessories Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Smart Sport Accessories Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Smart Sport Accessories Picture

Table Product Specifications of Smart Sport Accessories

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Smart Sport Accessories by Types in 2018

Table Smart Sport Accessories Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Smartwatch Picture

Figure Smart Wristband Picture

Figure Sports Watch Picture

Figure Sports Camera Picture

Figure Chest strap Picture

Figure Other (smart eyewear, Swing Analyzer, Smart clothing , etc) Picture

Figure Smart Sport Accessories Sales Market Share by Applications in 2018

Figure Everyday users Picture

Figure Active users Picture

Figure Performance users Picture

Figure United States Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Canada Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Mexico Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Germany Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure France Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure UK Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Russia Smart Sport Accessories Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2014-2024), continued…

