Global Smartwatches Market Will Reach 36900 Million US$ in 2024

Smartwatch is an information processing device with the basic time function. The watch may communicate with external devices such as smart phones, sensors, and a wireless headset. Smartwatch often consists of two parts: Peripheral devices and software. Peripheral devices of Smartwatch may include camera, thermometer, accelerometer, altimeter, barometer, compass, GPS receiver, speaker and SDcard that is recognized as a mass storage device by a computer. Software may include Map display, scheduler, calculator, and various kinds of watch face.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in developed countries, the Smartwatch industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s famous enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA, Korea and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Smartwatch production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

China’s Smartwatch industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Smartwatch, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. The new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of smartwatch, Chinese Smartwatch market demand is exuberant, it will provide a good opportunity for the development of watch market and technology.The smartwatch manufacturer has squeezed the traditional Smartwatch market. But there are also opportunities to the watch brands which has established to deliver quality and to determine style trends for watches.Most traditional watch manufacturers also enter into the smartwatch market.The competition will more intense in next few years.

The worldwide market for Smartwatches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.5% over the next five years, will reach 36900 million US$ in 2024, from 10900 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Smartwatches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple

Samsung

Sony

Motorola/Lenovo

LG

Pebble

Fitbit

Garmin

Withings

Polar

Asus

Huawei

ZTE

inWatch

Casio

TAG Heuer

TomTom

Qualcomm

Weloop

Epson

Geak

SmartQ

Hopu

Truly

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Apple Watch Kit

Android Wear

Tizen

Embedded OS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Assistance

Medical and Health

Fitness

Personal Safety

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Smartwatches product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Smartwatches, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Smartwatches in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Smartwatches competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Smartwatches breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Smartwatches market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smartwatches sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smartwatches Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Smartwatches Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smartwatches by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Smartwatches by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smartwatches by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Smartwatches by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smartwatches by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smartwatches Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smartwatches Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Smartwatches Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

