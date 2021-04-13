Global Soy Protein Concentrates Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Soy Protein Concentrates Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Soy Protein Concentrates Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Soy Protein Concentrates market status and forecast, categorizes the global Soy Protein Concentrates market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans.
Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans. With growing demand for soy products, both in food industry and for animal feed, soy protein concentrate represents an important part within the market of soy product portfolio.
The global soy protein concentrate market is worth over $2000 Million, according to our survey. Global volumes grew above rate of 10% in the 2011 to 2015, and in the recent downturn have slowed. Longer-term growth projections are now around 8~9%. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as food industry and feed industry. Until 2015, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of soy protein concentrate, but USA and Europe remained their stable position in global market. In 2015, the world production of soy protein concentrate reached 758207 MT. Leading players in soy protein concentrate industry are ADM, Sojaprotein, DuPont, IMCOPA, Goldensea Industry, Gushen Biological Technology Group, etc.
Soy protein concentrate is a concentrated industry with a few transnational manufacturers monopoly the market, especially in developed area. In 2015, the top four producers, namely ADM, Goldensea Industry, Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group and Yuwang Group accounted for 44% of the market.
A key variable in the performance of soy protein concentrate producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of soy protein concentrate include soybean, alcohol and hydrochloric acid. This injects short-term volatility into margins and stock prices. The largest consumption area of soy protein concentrate is food industry, which accounted for 57.38% of world soy protein concentrate consumption.
The major players covered in this report
ADM
Solae Company(Danisco, Dupont)
DuPont
IMCOPA
CHS
Cargill
Gushen Biological Technology Group
Linyi Shansong Biological Products
Yuwang Group
Goldensea Industry
Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food
Scents Holdings
Henan fiber source Biological Engineering
Tianjing Plant Albumen
Shandong Sinoglory Health Food
Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Aqueous Alcohol Washing Process Product
Acid Washing Process Product
Heat Denaturation Process Product
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Food Industry
Feed Industry
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Soy Protein Concentrates sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Soy Protein Concentrates players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Soy Protein Concentrates are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Soy Protein Concentrates Manufacturers
Soy Protein Concentrates Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Soy Protein Concentrates Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
