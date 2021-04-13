Global Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis And Forecast By 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com Global “Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market” Report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

SRAM (static RAM) is random access memory (RAM) that retains data bits in its memory as long as power is being supplied. Unlike dynamic RAM (DRAM), which stores bits in cells consisting of a capacitor and a transistor, SRAM does not have to be periodically refreshed. Static RAM provides faster access to data and is more expensive than DRAM. SRAM is used for a computer’s cache memory and as part of the random access memory digital-to-analog converter on a video card.

Scope of the Report:

The global SRAM market is relatively concentrated, and majorly dominated by the large international players in the market. The market is highly capital-intensive, which poses a stiff challenge to local players. These players find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of technology, specifications, and services. The top six companies operating in the global SRAM market are Cypress, Renesas, ISSI, GSI, IDT and Samsung. The world’s largest manufacturer is Cypress which accounted for approximately 42.29% of the global revenue of SRAM in 2016.

In terms of geography, the USA region led the global SRAM industry and accounted for approximately 76.98% of the market in 2016, in terms of revenue, and USA will continue to lead the market in the future.

The worldwide market for Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.0% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cypress

Renesas

ISSI

GSI

IDT

Samsung

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

nvSRAM

Asynchronous SRAM

Synchronous SRAM

Low Power SRAM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Networking

Aerospace

Medical

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Others

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/262068

