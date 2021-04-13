Healthcare Industry Business Confidence Report examines executives’ opinion about the business environment during H1 2018. It also highlights current economic conditions, supplier price variations, sales performance, industry and company growth prospects, spending models, and key priorities. Additionally, the report provides information categorized by region.

Key Leading Major Companies Mentioned:

GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis International AG, Merck & Co., Roche Holding AG, Flatiron Health Inc., Viralytics

The existing economic climate is stable for the healthcare industry, and customer confidence levels will remain positive during H1 2018 (April 2018-September 2018). The majority of executives who operate in Asia-Pacific and North America indicate a favorable opinion about economic growth prospects over the next six months respectively. Increasing demand for advanced medical devices, improved spending in healthcare research and new product development, strengthening of developing economies, complementary tax policies and rising competition in the global biotech sector and healthcare services market are the factors influencing the healthcare industry during H1 2018. Globally, 72% and 68% of executives are optimistic about the company and industry growth prospects respectively. Furthermore, respondents anticipate a rise of 3.7% in the price of medical equipment over the next six months. Additionally, the rising new competition and changes in country of operation are the leading challenges for companies with business operations in North America and Europe during H1 2018 respectively.

What else does this report offer

– The current state of the global economy: examines predominating economic conditions globally and across multiple regions

– Company and industry growth outlook: provides executives’ expectations about the growth prospects of their company and the industry over the next six months

– Change in customer confidence: analyzes healthcare industry executives’ opinion about the shift in customer confidence during H1 2018

– Supplier prices projection: determines the expected variation in supplier prices across different categories and their impact on business confidence

– Change in staff headcount and sales performance: anticipates and tracks the shift in staff headcount and sales for H1 2018 among industry executives globally as well as regionally

– Significant investment activities: highlights different areas in which industry executives intend to spend and invest over the next six months

– Business concerns: provides information about potential business concerns indicated by survey respondents for H1 2018

– Key priorities: identifies the top priorities of industry executives operating in various regions.

Scope

– Overall, 46% of survey respondents state that the current economic condition is stable, whereas 42% of executives express a favorable opinion about the existing economic environment

– Respondents with business operations in Asia-Pacific and North America record the highest positive outlook towards industry growth over the next six months

– In total, 53% of global healthcare executives anticipate a positive or very positive change in consumer confidence, whereas 36% of executives expect no change in customer confidence during H1 2018

– Capital expenditure on new product development and research and analysis is forecast to significantly increase during the next six months

– The highest percentage of executives with operations in Europe and North America highlight protecting and growing market share as the top priority during H1 2018.

Reasons to buy

– Assists companies to make effective business strategy decisions by knowing the prevailing market conditions and sentiment within the IT industry

– Supports organizations in business expansion decisions by providing information concerning the projected variation in sales performance and supplier prices

– Helps to improve operational efficiency and to protect and grow market share by comprehending the essential priorities and major concerns within the healthcare industry

– Serves to adjust investment allocation by outlining key focus areas highlighted by survey respondents during H1 2018.

