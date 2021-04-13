India Automotive Lighting Market by Global Advancement, Emerging Technology and Future Scope till 2022 – Koninklijke Philips N.V., Phoenix Lamps, Lumax Industries, Osram Licht AG

The report on “India Automotive Lighting Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Lighting, a vital component in automotive vehicles, plays an important role in automotive safety. An automotive vehicle consists of variety of lights to increase the visibility in darkness and bad weather conditions, and increase the conspicuity of the vehicle. The lighting system comprises lighting and signaling devices, which are placed at different locations in the vehicle such as the front, rear, side, and interiors. Lighting provides illumination for the driver and assists other vehicle drivers and pedestrians on the road to detect the vehicle’s position, direction of movement, and size. It also adds aesthetic looks to both interior and exterior parts of the vehicle.

The India automotive lighting market witnessed significant growth in the recent past owing to increased automotive sales and economic growth. In addition, the market is driven by increasing population and concerns about vehicle safety triggered by government regulations.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Phoenix Lamps Limited, Lumax Industries Limited, Osram Licht AG, GE Lighting, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Valeo, and Neolite ZKW Lightings Pvt. Ltd.

Get sample copy of “India Automotive Lighting Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012785

In the recent past, India has emerged as one of the fastest growing market for passenger vehicles, and it is expected that this growth momentum would continue owing to economy growth prospects. Though the urban area dominated the sales of two wheelers, the rural area is expected to show increasing trend due to replacement demand and rising per capita income of the populace. Among other vehicles, the sale of tractors is projected to rise owing to infrastructure development and increased mechanization of agricultural activities. This has boosted the demand for automotive lighting for both OEM and aftermarket products in India.

Traditionally, halogen and xenon lights were popular among the population owing to their low cost and easy availability. However, the emergence of LED lights witnessed an increased demand due to their long life span and brightness. Nowadays, LED lights show an increase in demand to be utilized for interior lighting of the vehicle. However, high prices as compared to halogen and xenon lights restrain the market growth. Growing awareness regarding vehicle lights and decreasing prices of LED lights with technological advancement are expected to create lucrative market opportunities. The demand for LEDs is on a rise among premium car holders to add aesthetic looks to the vehicle.

The India automotive lighting market is segmented based on lighting technology, application, sales channel type, and vehicle type. Based on lighting technology, it is divided into halogen, xenon, and LED. Vehicle categories such as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and tractors are considered in the report. Among applications, it is categorized into front lighting, rear lighting, side lighting, fog lamps, and interior lighting. In India, lighting products are sold either as OEM and aftermarket products.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012785

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 India Automotive Lighting Market Size

2.2 India Automotive Lighting Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 India Automotive Lighting Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 India Automotive Lighting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players India Automotive Lighting Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into India Automotive Lighting Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global India Automotive Lighting Sales by Product

4.2 Global India Automotive Lighting Revenue by Product

4.3 India Automotive Lighting Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global India Automotive Lighting Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012785

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.