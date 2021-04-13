Ink additives Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 – ALTANA AG, BASF SE, Dow Corning, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries, Shamrock Technologies, Munzing Chemie Gmbh

Ink additives are mixed in different inks to enhance its physical properties, these inks coupled with additives are used for printing on different materials, such as rubber, cardboard, papers, and metals. It is also used for printing on plastic cards, films, porous, and non-porous substrates. Ink additives from a printer are sprinkled on paper in the form of tiny dots to create text or images for printing. Additives in ink are used to give it the right texture, thickness or saturation so that it can be easily applied to different materials. Different ink additive may not work on all the surfaces, so it’s necessary to choose the right ink additive.

The increasing usage of graphic designing is one of the prominent factors driving the growth of the market. Companies are using attractive packaging to distinguish their product in today’s competitive environment, which further generates the need for ink additives in the market. Ink additive market will grow continuously due to its demand in packaging and commercial printing industries. The drastic shift from print to digital media may cause hindrance in the market. However, Ink additive manufacturers are producing environment-friendly ink additives, which creates an opportunity for its acceptance in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

ALTANA AG

BASF SE

Dow Corning

Elementis Plc

Evonik Industries

Shamrock Technologies

Munzing Chemie Gmbh

Solvay S.A.

Lubrizol

Keim Additec Surface Gmbh

The ink additives market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, process, application. On the basis of type, the ink additives market is segmented into, dispersing & wetting agents, foam control additives, slip/rub materials, rheology modifiers. On the basis of technology, the ink additive market is segmented into, solvent based, water based,others. on the basis of process, the ink additives market is segmented into, lithographic, gravure, flexographic, digital, others. On the basis of application, the ink additives market is bifurcated into, packaging, publishing, commercial printing.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Ink additives market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Ink additives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

